Rio Tinto Names New Chief Executive

Rio Tinto has announced the appointment of Simon Trott as its new chief executive officer, effective 25 August. Trott, currently the head of Rio Tinto’s iron ore division, will succeed Jakob Stausholm, whose departure was announced earlier this year. Rio Tinto is a leading global mining group that focuses on finding, mining, and processing the Earth’s mineral resources. The company supplies essential materials to help the world grow and decarbonise.

Chairman Dominic Barton highlighted Trott’s qualifications for the role, stating, “Simon is an outstanding leader with a deep understanding of mining and a track record of delivering operational excellence and creating value across our business.” Prior to leading the iron ore division, Trott served as Rio Tinto’s first chief commercial officer.

Stausholm’s exit, announced in May, concludes his tenure of over four years as CEO. He will step down from both his role as chief executive and his position on Rio Tinto’s board when Trott assumes leadership next month.

The transition marks a significant leadership change for the mining giant as it navigates the complexities of the global resources market and continues its focus on sustainable operations and shareholder value.