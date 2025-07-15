Brazilian Critical Minerals Appoints Altris Engineering for Ema BFS

Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited (ASX: BCM) has appointed Altris Engineering as the lead consultant for its 100%-owned Ema Rare Earth Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) in northern Brazil. Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited is a mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, with a major exploration focus in Brazil, where BCM has discovered a world class Ionic Adsorbed Clay (IAC) Rare Earth Elements deposit. The BFS is expected to take 6-9 months to complete, with Altris focusing on both process plant engineering and selected non-process infrastructure engineering services.

Altris Engineering, a newly formed entity, will coordinate the overall delivery of the BFS in conjunction with BCM personnel. The Altris team comprises experienced study and project managers, engineers, and designers across key disciplines. ANSTO will undertake advanced process flow sheet optimisation test work, while WSP will conduct detailed hydrogeological modelling using Ema field trial data to design the injection and leaching system.

Managing Director Andrew Reid expressed enthusiasm for partnering with Altris, ANSTO, and WSP for the feasibility study. He highlighted the Ema Project’s potential as a low-cost, near-term source of rare earth feedstock. Michael Ehlers, Managing Director of Altris, emphasized the project’s significance in showcasing Altris’s capabilities in delivering global projects to the required standards for due diligence and project financing.

The scope of work for Altris includes reviewing metallurgical test work, finalising the process flowsheet, designing non-process infrastructure, preparing a project implementation plan, estimating capital and operating costs, and coordinating the final DFS Report. Other components of the DFS will be managed by BCM, utilizing internal expertise and external consultants. Activities on the ground in the coming months will include geotechnical investigations, Lidar survey data capture, and road access assessments.