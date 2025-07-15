Takeovers Panel to Review Keybridge Capital Decision Following Application

The Takeovers Panel has received an application from Mr. Nicholas Bolton seeking a review of the Panel’s decision in Keybridge Capital Limited 20, as detailed in the earlier announcement TP25/057. The application was lodged with the Panel, prompting consideration of the previous ruling. Keybridge Capital Limited focuses on making strategic investments across a range of sectors, aiming to deliver long-term value to its shareholders. The company actively seeks opportunities in both public and private markets.

The Acting President of the Panel has granted consent to the review application, acting under section 657EA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). This consent allows for the process to move forward, potentially leading to a re-examination of the facts and circumstances surrounding the initial decision. The review process will determine whether the original decision should be upheld, amended, or overturned.

At this stage, a review Panel has not been officially appointed, and no determination has been made regarding whether to conduct further proceedings. The Takeovers Panel has explicitly stated that it will refrain from commenting on the merits of the application itself. This position ensures impartiality and prevents prejudgment of the review’s outcome.

The announcement was made by Allan Bulman, Chief Executive of the Takeovers Panel. Further inquiries can be directed to the Takeovers Panel at its Melbourne office.