Keybridge Capital Faces Review Application

Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX: KBC), an investment and financial services group focused on listed and unlisted investments, is facing a review application from Mr Nicholas Bolton regarding the Takeovers Panel’s earlier decision in Keybridge Capital Limited 20. The Takeovers Panel announced it has received the application, which seeks a review of the decision detailed in TP25/057.

The Acting President of the Panel has given consent for the review application to proceed, as per section 657EA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). This consent allows the Panel to further consider the issues raised by Mr. Bolton in relation to the prior decision.

At this stage, a review panel has not been officially appointed, and no determination has been made regarding whether to conduct formal proceedings. The Takeovers Panel has stated it will refrain from commenting on the merits of the application at this time, ensuring impartiality during the review process. Any further updates will be released as the review progresses.

The announcement was made by Allan Bulman, Chief Executive of the Takeovers Panel. The Takeovers Panel is the main forum for resolving disputes about takeovers in widely held Australian companies.