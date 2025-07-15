Waterco Limited Announces On-Market Buy-Back

Waterco Limited (ASX: WAT), a manufacturer and distributor of equipment and products for the swimming pool and spa, aquaculture and water purification industries, has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares. The announcement was made on July 15, 2025. The company currently has 35,165,942 securities on issue in the class of securities to be bought back.

The buy-back, which does not require security holder approval, will commence on July 16, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude on June 30, 2026. Waterco intends to buy back a maximum number of 144,927 securities. Ord Minnett Limited will act as the broker on behalf of Waterco for the buy-back.

The +securities are being bought back for a cash consideration in Australian dollars. The price to be paid for +securities bought back is not yet known. No minimum number of +securities will be bought back.