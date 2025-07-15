Pure Resources (ASX:PR1) Updates on Garnet and Graphite Potential at Reedy Creek

Pure Resources Limited (ASX:PR1) has announced an update on its Reedy Creek Garnet and Graphite Project, focusing on downstream processing and potential rare earth element (REE) extraction. Pure Resources is an ASX-listed company with a vision to become an eminent battery metal focused company. The company is implementing initiatives to maximise shareholder value by focusing on downstream processing and gaining exposure to end-use supply chains in the thermal management sector.

The company has begun a review of the graphite potential at Reedy Creek, following a feasibility study released by Green Critical Minerals Ltd (ASX:GCM) on their McIntosh Graphite project, which surrounds Reedy Creek. Pure Resources has also commenced investigations to source US-focused technology for extracting REEs from industrial garnet and is exploring mine-to-market downstream opportunities, engaging with suppliers in the thermal management sector, including those focused on heat sinks and weapons cooling.

Strategic US collaborations have been initiated with several institutions and Department of Energy (DoE) funded academic institutions, focusing on downstream alignment and mining technologies. Metallurgical testing of high-quality garnet skarn horizons, identified across a 3.3km strike length, is underway. Concentrate samples are being prepared for shipment to end users to confirm suitability for abrasive blasting, waterjet cutting, and filtration applications. The company is also reviewing historical drilling data to confirm graphite mineralisation and assessing VTEM data to identify untested conductors for further graphite exploration.

Pure Resources aims to become a globally competitive, ESG-aligned supplier of critical minerals. The company is committed to building a modern, multi-dimensional industrial minerals business, supplying high-value materials for advanced technology applications in the United States and beyond. Next steps include completing metallurgical test work, formalising agreements with US collaborators, scoping REE extraction opportunities, and finalising the graphite potential review at Reedy Creek.