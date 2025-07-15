BPH Global Progresses Bioremediation Talks with Indonesian Authorities

BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) has commenced discussions with Indonesia’s National Economic Council (Dewan Ekonomi Nasional) regarding the deployment of its bioremediation services. BPH Global is focused on partnering with industries that discharge pollutants into coastal areas and waterways, delivering effective, nature-based bioremediation solutions. The discussions focus on establishing seaweed-based bioremediation projects to rehabilitate Indonesian coastlines and waterways affected by mining operations, particularly targeting the nickel and coal industries.

The company’s strategy involves deploying its expertise in cultivating high-biomass, pollutant-absorbing seaweed and coastal plant species. Core species include Sesuvium portulacastrum and Gracilaria, both known for hyperaccumulation of heavy metals such as mercury and arsenic. Harvested biomass may enable the extraction of strategic minerals for potential pharmaceutical and traditional medicine use, supporting broader health outcomes. Preliminary due diligence has been undertaken on selected nickel and coal operations in Indonesia, including a recent site visit to a nickel mine and refinery.

Managing Director Matthew Leonard stated that engagement with the National Economic Council of Indonesia represents a significant step forward for the company. He expressed optimism about deploying their bioremediation technologies in partnership with Indonesian authorities to address environmental damage caused by mining activity. The company aims to provide sustainable environmental restoration services, supporting ecosystem rehabilitation and creating potential value from the harvested biomass.

Government engagement is essential due to regulatory control of coastal and inland waterways. BPH Global will need to secure necessary government approvals, licenses, or permits to operate legally and implement commercial bioremediation projects. The company’s initiatives align with the Indonesian government’s focus on environmental remediation, particularly within the mining sector, to mitigate the risks posed by heavy metals and other toxic substances. The National Economic Council of Indonesia plays an important role in guiding sustainable development strategies, including environmental management and pollution control initiatives.