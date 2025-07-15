Pengana Capital Group (PCG) Announces Increase in Funds Under Management

Pengana Capital Group (ASX: PCG), an Australian-based investment management firm, today announced its funds under management (FUM) update for June 2025. The company ended the financial year with $3,638.79 million in FUM, marking an increase of $293.12 million compared to the $3,345.67 million reported on June 30, 2024. Pengana Capital Group specialises in listed equities, private equity, and property investments. They aim to deliver superior investment performance and service to institutional and retail investors.

The announcement also highlighted the gross performance fees earned for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, which totalled $3.29 million. After accounting for relevant deductions, net performance fees amounted to approximately $1.66 million. These fees contributed positively to the company’s overall financial performance as it closed out the fiscal year.

Furthermore, PCG disclosed that distributions from its investment vehicles, net of reinvestment, will total approximately $136.41 million in July. These distributions will be reflected in the FUM announcement as of July 31, 2025, impacting the reported figures for that period. These distributions represent returns to investors from the underlying investments managed by Pengana.

The company anticipates releasing its full-year audited results on August 28, 2025. The announcement was approved by Paula Ferrao, Company Secretary. For further information, shareholders and other interested parties are encouraged to contact Paula Ferrao at Pengana Capital Group or reach out to Pengana Client Service.