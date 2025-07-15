Bowen Coking Coal Receives Letter of Demand from BUMA Australia

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (BCB), an ASX-listed company with a significant hard coking coal position in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, has received a letter of demand from BUMA Australia Pty Ltd for payment of outstanding invoices. The total amount claimed is $15,288,017.28, including GST. Bowen Coking Coal serves the increasing demand for high, quality steelmaking coal around the world.

The company received the demand after market close on July 14, 2025, with payment due by midday on July 16, 2025. Prior to this demand, Bowen had been engaged in commercial negotiations with BUMA and its senior secured lender, Taurus, seeking a payment deferment or alternative consideration. The receipt of this demand has prompted Bowen to reconsider its financial and legal position.

Bowen Coking Coal wishes to continue engaging with BUMA to find a reasonable commercial resolution. However, unless BUMA withdraws the demand immediately or grants an extension for further negotiation, the company will assess whether ongoing negotiations with BUMA and Taurus, along with discussions with the Queensland Revenue Office, remain viable.

The board of Bowen Coking Coal has authorised the release of this announcement to the market. Investors and stakeholders seeking further information are encouraged to contact the company directly.