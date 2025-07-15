AuKing Mining Begins Canadian Exploration

AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN) has announced the start of exploration work at its wholly-owned Myoff Creek niobium/rare earth elements project, located in eastern British Columbia, Canada. AuKing Mining is focused on developing resource opportunities, particularly in base and strategic metals, through exploration and acquisition. The company aims to create value for its shareholders by identifying and developing projects with significant growth potential.

Managing Director of AuKing, Paul Williams, stated that the Myoff Creek location, situated in south-eastern British Columbia, has seen exploration activity over the past four decades. The company aims to assess the potential scope of carbonatite mineralisation across the entire Myoff Creek tenure using a planned helicopter-based survey.

The aerial survey’s results will inform the direction of future exploration efforts at the site. This initial exploration phase is a crucial step in determining the viability and extent of the resources at Myoff Creek. AuKing will analyse the survey data to plan subsequent drilling and ground-based exploration activities.

By leveraging advanced exploration techniques, AuKing seeks to unlock the value of the Myoff Creek project and contribute to the growing demand for niobium and rare earth elements. The exploration program marks a significant milestone for AuKing as it expands its project portfolio and pursues resource development opportunities in North America.