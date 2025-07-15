High-Tech Metals Secures Mining Approval for Mt Fisher Stockpiles

Company News

by Finance News Network July 15, 2025 10:38 AM

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) has announced it has received regulatory approvals for its Mt Fisher Project in Western Australia. High-Tech Metals is focused on exploration and development of its portfolio of critical minerals projects. The approvals, which include both a Program of Work (POW) and a Small Mining Operation (SMO), will allow the company to commence exploration and small-scale mining activities targeting historical stockpiles on granted mining lease M53/127.

The project’s exploration target is estimated to contain between 144,000 to 195,000 tonnes grading between 0.80g/t and 1.20g/t Au. High-Tech Metals noted that the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual, and further work is required to estimate a Mineral Resource. The company has a mining profit share joint venture with SSH Mining, a subsidiary of ASX-listed SSH Group Ltd (ASX:SSH), to drill, evaluate, process, and sell historic stockpiled gold ore at the Mt Fisher Gold Project.

According to High-Tech Metals, SSH is in discussions with nearby processing plants for a potential toll processing arrangement. The agreement provides an early cash flow opportunity for HTM, with free-carried profit share terms delivering 85% of net proceeds to HTM and 15% to SSH Mining. Charles Thomas, Non-Executive Chairman of High-Tech Metals, stated that the approvals mark a significant milestone and demonstrate the company’s commitment to advancing the Mt Fisher Project responsibly.

Next steps for the Mt Fisher project include RC drilling of the stockpiles to confirm in-situ gold grades and support a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. The company will also conduct a metallurgical test program onsite concurrently with grade control drilling. A decision on project commencement is expected to follow completion of drilling and test work in Q3 2025.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?