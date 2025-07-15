High-Tech Metals Secures Mining Approval for Mt Fisher Stockpiles

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) has announced it has received regulatory approvals for its Mt Fisher Project in Western Australia. High-Tech Metals is focused on exploration and development of its portfolio of critical minerals projects. The approvals, which include both a Program of Work (POW) and a Small Mining Operation (SMO), will allow the company to commence exploration and small-scale mining activities targeting historical stockpiles on granted mining lease M53/127.

The project’s exploration target is estimated to contain between 144,000 to 195,000 tonnes grading between 0.80g/t and 1.20g/t Au. High-Tech Metals noted that the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual, and further work is required to estimate a Mineral Resource. The company has a mining profit share joint venture with SSH Mining, a subsidiary of ASX-listed SSH Group Ltd (ASX:SSH), to drill, evaluate, process, and sell historic stockpiled gold ore at the Mt Fisher Gold Project.

According to High-Tech Metals, SSH is in discussions with nearby processing plants for a potential toll processing arrangement. The agreement provides an early cash flow opportunity for HTM, with free-carried profit share terms delivering 85% of net proceeds to HTM and 15% to SSH Mining. Charles Thomas, Non-Executive Chairman of High-Tech Metals, stated that the approvals mark a significant milestone and demonstrate the company’s commitment to advancing the Mt Fisher Project responsibly.

Next steps for the Mt Fisher project include RC drilling of the stockpiles to confirm in-situ gold grades and support a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate. The company will also conduct a metallurgical test program onsite concurrently with grade control drilling. A decision on project commencement is expected to follow completion of drilling and test work in Q3 2025.