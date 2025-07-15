Hub24 has reported a strong finish to FY25, with funds under management (FUM) increasing by 10 per cent during the fourth quarter. As of June 30, 2025, the platform’s FUM reached $112.7 billion. The company also announced record annual platform net inflows of $19.8 billion for the financial year.

Hub24 is a wealth management platform provider that offers a range of investment and superannuation solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative technology and services to financial advisers and their clients, streamlining investment processes.

“Our record FY25 net inflows and ongoing momentum reflect strong customer advocacy,” the company stated in its announcement. Hub24 believes it is well-positioned for future growth, citing structurally growing markets driven by demographic trends and compulsory superannuation. The company also noted a strong pipeline of opportunities from both new and existing relationships.

Hub24 anticipates continued growth in the coming periods, buoyed by its market position and ongoing strategic initiatives. The company’s focus on technology and client relationships is expected to contribute to sustained performance in the competitive wealth management sector.