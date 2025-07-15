Nvidia CEO Downplays China Military Concerns

Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang has stated that the US government need not be overly concerned about the Chinese military utilising his company’s products to enhance their capabilities. Huang addressed Washington’s primary concern, which has driven increasing restrictions on US technology exports to China, by asserting that the Chinese military would likely avoid using US technology due to inherent risks.

Huang explained his position in an interview with CNN on Sunday. Nvidia is a leading designer of graphics processing units (GPUs) for gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip units (SoCs) for the mobile computing and automotive market. Huang believes China would not depend on US technology as it could be restricted at any time.

He stated, “We don’t have to worry about it. They simply can’t rely on it.” This assertion aims to alleviate concerns that US technology exports could inadvertently bolster China’s military advancements. The US government has been increasingly vigilant regarding the potential for sensitive technologies to fall into the hands of adversaries.

Huang’s comments provide reassurance amid ongoing trade tensions and export restrictions between the United States and China. The remarks highlight a perspective that Chinese military strategy will likely avoid dependence on technologies that could be subject to limitations.