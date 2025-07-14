Hot Stocks: Hazer Group, Trek Metals, Miramar Resources

US markets edged higher on Monday as investors looked beyond renewed trade tensions and turned their attention to the start of second-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 rose 0.14%, the Dow added 88 points, and the Nasdaq closed 0.3% higher. Despite President Trump’s announcement of 30% tariffs on EU and Mexican goods from August 1, markets appeared to price in the likelihood of negotiated reductions. Focus now shifts to earnings updates from major banks and the release of June CPI data, which is expected to show modest tariff-related inflationary effects.

Bitcoin remained near record highs, supported by institutional inflows and regulatory momentum, while oil prices slipped as Trump’s Russia plan omitted sanctions on energy exports. In Australia, the ASX is poised to open higher, with futures up 54 points to 8602. Locally, the June Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment report will be released today, expected to show further gains. Key Chinese economic data is also due, alongside the US inflation reading later tonight.

Hazer Group’s UK hydrogen facility MOU

Hazer Group (ASX:HZR) has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with UK-based EnergyPathways to assess the development of a clean hydrogen production facility in northwest England. The proposed plant would produce 20,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year, integrating with EnergyPathways’ Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) and leveraging Hazer’s methane pyrolysis technology. The project also targets production of ammonia and graphite, with concept engineering studies underway. Hazer has granted EnergyPathways 12 months of limited exclusivity to its technology in the UK, aiming to support industrial decarbonisation through scalable clean hydrogen.

Trek Metals’ high-grade gold discovery at Christmas Creek

Trek Metals (ASX:TKM) announced high-grade gold intercepts from early 2025 RC drilling at the Martin Prospect within its Christmas Creek Project in WA’s Kimberley region. Key results include 4m at 14.18g/t gold and 3m at 6.17g/t gold, extending last year’s discovery. Drilling confirms a stacked vein array dipping steeply to the southeast. Diamond drilling is now underway to determine structural controls and test deeper mineralisation, while the RC rig moves to the Turner prospect. Trek is exploring several undercover prospects aiming for a major orogenic gold discovery.

Miramar identifies new bedrock gold targets at Gidji

Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R) reported strong aircore drilling results from its Gidji JV Gold Project near Kalgoorlie, with new assays of up to 6.43g/t gold and multiple coherent mineralised zones at the Blackfriars and Highway targets. The company also completed a Sub Audio Magnetic (SAM) survey that identified multiple conductive bedrock structures beneath the Gidji Paleochannel, supporting further drill targeting. RC drilling is underway at the 8-Mile target under a drill-for-equity agreement, with additional exploration planned across the Bangemall and Chain Pool projects.