Uvre Completes Acquisition of New Zealand Gold Projects

Uvre Limited (ASX: UVA), a company focused on mineral exploration, is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of highly prospective gold exploration projects in New Zealand. The company acquired 100% of Minerals Exploration Limited (MEL), which owns New Zealand gold explorer, Otagold Limited. As part of the acquisition, Uvre issued 75 million fully paid ordinary shares to the vendors of MEL at $0.08 per share. These shares are subject to a 12-month voluntary escrow period.

The company also announced the appointment of experienced mining executives Norman Seckold and Peter Nightingale as Non-executive Directors. These appointments are effective immediately, with Steven Wood and Peter Woods resigning from their positions as Non-executive Directors. Uvre thanked Mr. Wood and Mr. Woods for their service to the company.

With the acquisition complete and a recent $4 million equity raise finalised, Uvre is now focusing on ramping up exploration programs at its New Zealand projects. This follows positive initial rock chip assays from the Waitekauri Gold Project and Oturehua Gold Project, highlighting the potential of the acquired portfolio. Results of up to 18.4g/t Au with visible gold have paved the way for Uvre’s first drilling program at the flagship Waitekauri project.

The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement on 27 June 2025 regarding prior exploration results. The announcement has been authorised by the Board of Uvre Limited.