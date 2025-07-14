Locate Technologies (ASX:LOC) Announces Capital Raise via ATM Facility

Locate Technologies Limited (ASX:LOC), which operates Locate2u, a SaaS platform for last-mile delivery optimisation, and Zoom2u, an on-demand delivery marketplace, has announced it has successfully raised $168,915 through its At-the-Market (ATM) Facility Agreement with Novus Capital Limited. This follows the initial announcement of the ATM facility on May 29, 2025. Novus Capital executed several activation notices issued by Locate Technologies between July 3, 2025, and July 7, 2025, subscribing for a total of 1,020,078 shares.

The share sales occurred on three separate dates: July 3, 2025 (20,078 shares at $0.195), July 4, 2025 (500,000 shares at $0.165), and July 7, 2025 (500,000 shares at $0.165). The total capital raised was A$168,915, inclusive of costs, with an average issue price of A$0.166 per share. These shares replenish those previously issued to Novus as collateral under the ATM Facility. The shares were issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1, utilising the company’s 15% placement capacity.

This latest capital raise brings the total amount raised under the ATM Facility to $1,437,160, with an average issue price of $0.161 per share. Locate Technologies plans to use the funds to further strengthen the Group’s balance sheet, in accordance with its Treasury Management Policy.

Management stated they will continue to pursue growth across the Company’s two key businesses and will provide further details in its Q4 FY25 Quarterly Activities report. Locate Technologies harnesses the power of AI, cloud infrastructure, and SaaS technology to transform how businesses manage last-mile delivery and logistics operations.