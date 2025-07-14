GTI Energy Announces General Meeting and Proposed Name Change to American Uranium

GTI Energy Limited (ASX:GTR) has announced that it has lodged a Notice of General Meeting (NoM) with the ASX, outlining several matters for shareholder approval. GTI Energy is focused on exploration and development of energy resources. The company is seeking to change its name to “American Uranium Limited,” with a corresponding ASX code change to “AMU”.

The NoM includes a resolution for shareholders to approve the second tranche of a previously announced two-part placement, aiming to raise A$4.5 million before costs. This second tranche amounts to A$1.97 million, with A$1.487 million specifically committed by Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ.LITM), identified as a cornerstone strategic investor.

In addition to the name change and placement tranche, the EGM will address the ratification of previous share issues. Shareholders will also vote on the issuance of options associated with the Placement, Director participation in the Placement, and a proposed 1-for-40 share consolidation of the company’s issued capital. Further details regarding the approvals and the consolidation timetable can be found in the NoM and the letter provided to shareholders, both of which have been lodged on the ASX platform.