DroneShield Invests $13 Million in New Facility

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) has announced a $13 million investment in a new research, development and manufacturing facility. This expansion will triple the size of its current facility and is aimed at significantly increasing the company’s annual manufacturing capacity. DroneShield expects to reach a manufacturing capacity of $2.6 billion by the end of 2026. The new facility is anticipated to open in December 2025.

The upgraded facility will feature advanced in-house production, testing and warehousing capabilities, enhancing DroneShield’s ability to meet growing demand. DroneShield is an Australian company that develops counter-drone solutions. The company’s products include drone detection and drone mitigation systems, used to protect people, organisations and critical infrastructure from dangerous drones.

Chief executive Oleg Vornik said that Australia’s allies are increasing investment in modern defence capabilities due to rising threats and multiple wars across the globe. He added that DroneShield is stepping up to meet this demand by investing in state-of-the-art facilities both locally and internationally. This includes focusing on sovereign Australian skills development, enabling the company to provide the most modern and effective counter-drone capabilities worldwide.

The investment demonstrates DroneShield’s commitment to expanding its operations and reinforcing its position as a key player in the counter-drone technology market. The new facility represents a significant step towards achieving its long-term growth objectives.