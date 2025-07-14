City Chic Collective (ASXC:CCX) has released preliminary unaudited underlying earnings figures, anticipating $6 million to $6.5 million before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation for the financial year 2025. This marks a significant turnaround from the $8.4 million loss reported in the previous year. However, the result is below the company’s revised forecast issued just weeks ago, which projected earnings between $8 million and $12 million. City Chic Collective is a global retailer specialising in plus-size women’s apparel, footwear and accessories. The company aims to provide stylish and inclusive fashion options for its target demographic.

Chief Executive Officer Phil Ryan acknowledged the challenges faced in achieving this recovery. “Making these inroads has not been easy, and I believe we are only halfway there on this journey,” Ryan stated. Despite the lower-than-expected figures, he expressed optimism about the company’s future prospects.

Ryan believes the company is well-positioned to capitalise on improved market conditions, citing a streamlined structure and a substantially reduced cost base as key factors. He attributed the recovery to enhancements in the company’s product offerings. According to Ryan, this includes improved quality, expanded ranges, and a more compelling customer proposition.

While the earnings represent progress compared to the previous year’s losses, the revised forecast indicates ongoing challenges for City Chic. The company remains focused on further improvements and leveraging its strengthened foundation to drive future growth.