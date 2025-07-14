Wildcat Resources Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Wildcat Resources (ASX:WC8) has announced the appointment of Jairo Bernal as its new chief financial officer. Bernal previously served as the head of finance and company secretary for SQM Australia. Wildcat Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing resources, particularly lithium and tantalum. Its primary project is the Tabba Tabba lithium-tantalum project.

Wildcat chairman Jeff Elliott expressed enthusiasm about Bernal’s addition to the executive leadership team. He cited Bernal’s extensive experience and international contacts as valuable assets for the company. Elliott believes Bernal’s expertise will be crucial as Wildcat progresses with its Tabba Tabba project.

Bernal’s background includes a diverse international career in finance. His experience is expected to support Wildcat’s strategic and financial objectives. The company anticipates that Bernal will play a key role in driving the Tabba Tabba project forward.

The appointment is effective immediately, and Wildcat Resources anticipates a seamless transition. The company welcomes Bernal and looks forward to his contributions as it continues to develop its lithium and tantalum assets.