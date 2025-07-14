Macquarie Tech Invests $240M in Data Centre

Macquarie Technology Group (ASX:MAQ) has announced a significant investment in its data centre capabilities. The company’s data centre arm has entered into a put and call option agreement with a property investment and development firm to acquire a substantial plot of land in Sydney for $240 million. The planned development will become a new data centre campus with an expected IT load exceeding 150 megawatts.

Macquarie Technology Group specialises in providing cloud, cyber security, and data centre services to businesses and government organisations. The investment signals the company’s continued expansion in the digital infrastructure sector, aiming to meet growing demand for data storage and processing capabilities in the region. The new campus will provide substantial capacity to serve the digital needs of its customers.

The strategic acquisition demonstrates Macquarie Technology Group’s commitment to strengthening its position in the Australian market. Details regarding the precise location and timeline for the development remain subject to final approvals and construction schedules. The project is poised to contribute to the digital economy by providing crucial infrastructure for businesses and government entities.