Scalare Partners to Acquire Tank Stream Labs

Scalare Partners (ASX: SCP), a company focused on empowering technology founders to build successful businesses by offering services and investments, has announced an agreement to acquire 100% of Tank Stream Labs (TSL). Tank Stream Labs is a leading provider of flexible office space and business services tailored for Australia’s technology sector. The acquisition is expected to enhance Scalare’s ability to support technology entrepreneurs through comprehensive services, accelerators, investment, and infrastructure.

Tank Stream Labs, led by CEO Bradley Delamare, operates five facilities in Sydney and additional offices in Melbourne and Adelaide. These spaces support startups, scale-ups, and corporate clients, fostering innovation and collaboration across all stages of business development. Tank Stream Labs is expected to generate approximately $15 million in revenue and be EBITDA and cashflow positive in FY26.

The acquisition terms include $3.0 million in cash, $1.5 million in Scalare shares (escrowed until November 14, 2026), and up to $1.0 million in deferred consideration based on Tank Stream Labs achieving net profit before tax targets for FY26. Completion of the acquisition is subject to shareholder approval for the related capital raise, with a shareholder meeting scheduled for on or about August 25, 2025.

Scalare anticipates that this acquisition will boost revenue by expanding its service offerings and access to a wider customer base within the early-stage technology sector. It marks Scalare’s fourth acquisition since April 2023, aligning with its growth strategy to integrate complementary businesses and enhance its ecosystem for early-stage technology companies. Bradley Delamare will remain CEO of Tank Stream Labs, ensuring continuity and alignment with Scalare’s strategic vision.