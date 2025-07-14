Trigg Minerals Defines Exploration Target at Antimony Canyon Project

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG, OTCQB: TMGLF) has announced the definition of an Exploration Target for its Antimony Canyon Project in Garfield County, Utah. Trigg Minerals is focused on advancing antimony development across two Tier-1 jurisdictions, with a strategic vision to become a vertically integrated, conflict-free supplier to Western economies. The Exploration Target is estimated to contain approximately 12.8 to 15.6 million tonnes at a grade of 0.75% to 1.5% antimony, equating to between 96,000 and 234,000 tonnes of antimony metal.

The company emphasises that the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual. Insufficient exploration has been conducted to estimate a Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in such an estimation. The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). The Exploration Target is based on a 4.31 x 2.42-kilometre footprint with an average mineralised thickness of 3 metres, resulting in a potential mineralised volume ranging between 5.6 to 6.8 million cubic metres.

According to Trigg, mineralisation is stratabound within multiple sub-horizontal interbedded calcareous sandstone units of the Flagstaff Formation. The broader mineralised corridor and strong lateral continuity are evidenced by over 30 historical mines and adits within Antimony Canyon. The Exploration Target is derived from validated historical USBM and USGS trench and channel sampling. Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd has been engaged to complete technical reporting to SEC S-K 1300 and JORC (2012) standards.

KLM Geoscience has been engaged to conduct a CSAMT (Controlled-Source Audio-Frequency Magnetotellurics) survey across key target areas at Antimony Canyon, with fieldwork commencing on 14 July 2025. Trigg Minerals also confirmed that all funds raised under the Placement announced on 2 July 2025 settled on 8 July 2025, and the Placement shares will be issued on 14 July 2025. There has been no change to the amount raised under the Placement.