Clever Culture Systems Secures Instrument Sale to Novo Nordisk

Clever Culture Systems Ltd (ASX:CC5), a leader in AI microbiology automation, has announced the sale of an APASIndependence instrument to Novo Nordisk in Europe. Clever Culture Systems provides intelligent automation solutions to microbiology laboratories, and its Automated Plate Assessment System (APASIndependence) uses artificial intelligence and machine learning software to automate the imaging, analysis and interpretation of microbiology culture plates. The sale will enable Novo Nordisk to evaluate the suitability of APAS technology for potential use across its manufacturing network.

The evaluation by Novo Nordisk will be conducted by a centralised team in Denmark. They will assess the APASIndependence’s performance in reading microbiology culture plates collected during environmental monitoring, comparing it to existing manual processes. The evaluation will cover both 90mm settle plates and 55mm contact plates, aiming for a complete solution for environmental plate reading.

Brent Barnes, CEO & Managing Director of CCS, expressed enthusiasm for the sale, stating it aligns with the company’s strategy of partnering with major pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking innovative technologies to improve global practices. The purchase order from Novo Nordisk will allow them to experience the potential of the APAS technology as they consider broader implementation across their manufacturing network.

CCS is focused on engaging with the world’s largest manufacturers of sterile pharmaceuticals. The company expects to announce further evaluations and sales to additional large multinational pharmaceutical customers over the course of the 2026 fiscal year.