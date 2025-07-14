Viridis Mining Appoints Rafael Moreno as Managing Director

Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX: VMM) has announced the appointment of Rafael Moreno, the current Chief Executive Officer, to the role of Managing Director, effective 14 July 2025. Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited is a resource exploration and development company with assets in Brazil, Canada and Australia. The company’s flagship Colossus Project is considered prospective for Rare Earth Elements. The leadership enhancement reflects the Board’s confidence in Mr Moreno’s ability to execute and lead the Company as it advances its Colossus Rare Earth Project through development and into production. Concurrently, Christopher Gerteisen has retired as Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

Since joining Viridis as CEO in January 2024, Mr Moreno has been instrumental in advancing the Colossus Project from a greenfield exploration opportunity into a clearly defined pre-feasibility stage asset. This advancement was achieved through disciplined drilling, metallurgy, ESG groundwork, and engineering, resulting in a de-risked, sustainable operation with strong economics. Mr Moreno’s experience includes over 23 years in the energy and mining industries, with leadership roles at Argosy, Santos, INPEX, and ConocoPhillips, and financial responsibility for budgets over US $2 billion.

Executive Chairman Agha Shahzad Pervez stated that the appointment comes as Viridis enters a pivotal phase of growth, transitioning from project development to execution. Mr. Moreno will receive a director’s fee of $4,500 per month in addition to his current salary, with all other terms of his employment remaining the same. Mr. Moreno stated that it is an exciting time to lead Viridis as they advance into the next critical phase of growth.

The company also noted near-term priorities including Environmental Permitting, Project Financing, Offtake Strategy, DFS and Metallurgical Optimisation as key focuses.