Compumedics Reports Record Sales and Return to Profitability

Compumedics Limited (ASX:CMP), a medical device company that develops, manufactures, and commercialises diagnostic technology for sleep, brain, and ultrasonic blood flow monitoring applications, has announced a breakout FY25 marked by record sales orders and a return to profitability. The company reported strong growth in the US and its SaaS segments, setting a solid foundation for FY26. Compumedics is now positioned to scale into a more focused, higher-margin business model, supported by recurring revenues, new product launches, and MEG system deliveries.

Sales orders reached a record $63.4 million, a 22% increase compared to FY24. The Sleep & Neurology segment saw a 39% rise in orders, reaching $53.0 million, driven by substantial growth in US Sleep Diagnostics, which increased by 102% to $23.5 million. Somfit + Nexus 360 SaaS orders also experienced significant growth, rising by 49% to $6.7 million, with US Somfit sales orders increasing by 675% from $0.4 million to $3.1 million. MEG orders totalled $5.9 million, with three systems in progress for revenue recognition in FY26, valued at approximately $15 million.

Unaudited revenue for FY25 reached a record $51.0 million, up 4% from FY24. The Sleep & Neurology segment contributed $46.3 million, a 16% increase, while the Somfit + Nexus 360 SaaS segment generated $6.0 million in revenue, a 41% rise. The company’s EBITDA increased to approximately $3 million, marking a return to profitability. This improvement reflects operating discipline and the positive impact of product mix optimisation, SaaS scaling, and stable overheads.

Compumedics reaffirmed its FY26F guidance, projecting revenue of at least $70 million and EBITDA of approximately $9 million. The company expects its SaaS and connected platforms (Somfit + Nexus 360 segment) to contribute over 20% of group revenue, delivering high margins and scalability. The launch of the disposable Somfit (Somfit D) in the US is anticipated to increase penetration of the home sleep test market. Three MEG systems are on track for FY26 revenue, with paediatric market expansion increasing the MEG opportunity to approximately $120 million.