Otto Energy Acting CEO Resigns

Otto Energy Limited (ASX: OEL), an ASX-listed company engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, has announced the resignation of its Acting CEO, Mr. Phil Trajanovich. According to an ASX release dated 14 July 2025, Mr. Trajanovich’s resignation was effective 12 July 2025.

Following Mr. Trajanovich’s departure, the Otto Energy Board has initiated a search for a new CEO. The company has stated that it will inform the market as soon as a suitable candidate has been identified and appointed to the role.

Interim Chairman of Otto Energy, Geoff Page, acknowledged Mr. Trajanovich’s service to the company. “I would like to thank Phil for his efforts in stepping into and undertaking the role of Acting CEO over the past 12 months and his many years of service with the company,” he stated. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Otto Energy.