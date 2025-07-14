AIMS Property Securities Fund Invests in AIMS APAC REIT

AIMS Property Securities Fund (ASX: APW), today announced an update on its underlying investments. AIMS Property Securities Fund is an Australian-based fund focused on investing in property securities. AIMS Fund Management Limited, the Responsible Entity of the fund, stated that it has acquired an interest in AIMS APAC REIT (SGX-ST: O5RU) through a subsidiary, AIMS Growth Investment Fund, for SG$38,617,086.27, securing 32,451,333 AIMS APAC REIT units. A related entity, AIMS Capital Growth Income Fund LP, also acquired 8,115,126 AIMS APAC REIT units for SG$9,659,999.94. The units were purchased from ESR HK Management Limited, part of ESR Group Limited.

The transaction was executed at SG$1.19 per unit, reflecting an approximate 10.53% discount as of the close on 11 July 2025. According to AIMS, based on AIMS APAC REIT’s historical performance, this investment is expected to deliver a dividend yield of around 8.06% per annum. AIMS Property Securities Fund confirmed that no financial assistance or guarantees were provided in connection with this investment.

AIMS APAC REIT is a real estate investment trust with a market capitalisation of approximately SG$1.08 billion as of 11 July. Listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange since 2007, it holds a diversified portfolio of logistics, industrial, and business park assets across Singapore and Australia. AIMS Financial Group has been the sponsor of AIMS APAC REIT since 2009. Further information is available on their website: www.aimsapacreit.com.