Inside Immutep’s latest trial readouts

Immutep (ASX:IMM) CEO Marc Voigt shares promising clinical trial updates across the company’s oncology and autoimmune programs.

In head and neck cancer, the TACTI-003 trial has shown a median overall survival of 17.6 months—more than double the typical 7–8 months—and a much lower rate of serious adverse events compared to standard therapies. In non-small cell lung cancer, the INSIGHT-003 trial reported a 60.8% response rate when eftilagimod alpha was combined with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy, outperforming historical results for KEYTRUDA alone. These results underpin the company’s pivotal Phase 3 TACTI-004 trial.

Separately, Immutep is developing IMP761, a first-in-class LAG-3 agonist for autoimmune diseases. Unlike its cancer therapies that stimulate immune response, IMP761 aims to silence rogue T-cells responsible for autoimmune attacks. Early Phase 1 data has shown 80% T-cell inhibition with a strong safety profile. Marc says upcoming milestones include FDA interactions, additional trial site expansion across 25+ countries, and interim analyses for TACTI-004 and IMP761 later this year and into early 2026.