Clever Culture Systems (ASX: CC5) Announces Instrument Sale to Novo Nordisk

Clever Culture Systems Ltd (ASX: CC5), a leader in AI microbiology automation that provides intelligent automation solutions to microbiology laboratories, announced that it has received a purchase order from Novo Nordisk in Europe for an APAS Independence instrument. The sale will enable Novo Nordisk to assess the suitability of the APAS technology for use across their manufacturing network.

The evaluation, to be completed by a centralised team in Denmark, will assess the performance of both 90mm and contact plate analysis modules for the reading of culture plates used in pharmaceutical environmental monitoring. The company said the sale price is consistent with pricing previously disclosed to the market. CCS’s technology, the Automated Plate Assessment System (APAS® Independence), uses artificial intelligence and machine learning software to automate the imaging, analysis, and interpretation of microbiology culture plates.

Brent Barnes, CCS CEO & Managing Director, commented, “We are pleased to receive this purchase order from Novo Nordisk for an APAS Independence, to undertake an evaluation. This milestone aligns with our strategy of focusing on partnerships with major pharmaceutical manufacturers who are looking to identify new initiatives and technology that have the potential to improve their current practices globally.”

The company’s sales strategy targets global pharmaceutical manufacturers, who possess the resources to evaluate new technologies centrally and deploy them at scale. CCS is currently engaged with five leading multinational pharmaceutical companies, and estimates these companies represent a sales opportunity of between 60-80 APAS instruments.