Takeovers Panel Declines to Investigate Keybridge Capital

Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX: KBC) has announced that the Takeovers Panel has declined to conduct proceedings regarding an application from Mr. Nicholas Bolton. Keybridge Capital is an investment and financial services group. The application, dated 26 June 2025, concerned decisions made by the Keybridge board in relation to Yowie Group Ltd’s off-market takeover bid for all ordinary shares in Keybridge.

The Takeovers Panel considered that several submissions in the application either sought to revisit or substantially overlapped with matters that had already been considered and determined in earlier Court and Takeovers Panel proceedings. The sitting panel consisted of Teresa Dyson (sitting President), Chris Stavrianou, and James Stewart.

Ultimately, the Panel concluded that there was no reasonable prospect of making a declaration of unacceptable circumstances. As a result, the Panel decided to decline to conduct proceedings. The Takeovers Panel will publish its reasons for the decision on its website in due course.

The announcement was made on Friday, 11 July 2025. Further information can be found at the Takeovers Panel website.