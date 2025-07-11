InteliCare Launches Three-Month Trial with mecwacare

InteliCare Holdings Ltd (ICR), an Australian Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology company commercialising its proprietary AI driven InteliCare platform in the aged care, disability and health sectors, has commenced a three-month trial of its InteliCare solution at mecwacare’s Trescowthick Centre in Prahran, Victoria. The trial began following the installation and deployment of the InteliCare system. This project is part of mecwacare’s digital strategy and ongoing commitment to innovation and enhancing the experiences of residents, clients, and staff. The initial agreement includes $212,000 for hardware and implementation services.

The implementation at The Trescowthick Centre has included the release of several new platform features, such as enhanced reporting for falls and alarm events, real-time location services enhancements, and real-time resident status dashboards. Other features include smartphone-based alarm delivery for care staff, an Austco Nurse Call Connector for integrated alarm management, and fridge temperature monitoring with automated logging and alerts. These new features are designed to support mecwacare’s operating model and help them achieve specific outcomes related to resident care and operational efficiency.

Daniel Pilbrow, InteliCare CEO, expressed excitement about the trial’s commencement, highlighting the collaborative effort between the project teams. Kendall Killbride, mecwacare General Manager Information Technology Transformation, stated mecwacare’s commitment to providing the best care outcomes and their enthusiasm for working with InteliCare to analyse the trial’s data and results. At the end of the three-month trial period, mecwacare will make a decision about further deployments of InteliCare across its residential aged care facilities.

This project is considered an important part of InteliCare’s commercialisation strategy, providing an opportunity to advance its relationship with mecwacare, a leading aged care provider in Victoria. The deployment covers the entire Trescowthick Centre facility, accommodating 60 residents, and includes a full suite of InteliCare solutions, such as behavioural analytics, advanced falls detection, vitals monitoring, and integration with mecwacare’s nurse call system.