Takeovers Panel Declines Action on Keybridge Capital Application

Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX: KBC) has announced that the Takeovers Panel has declined to conduct proceedings regarding an application from Mr. Nicholas Bolton. Keybridge Capital is an investment and financial services group focusing on listed and unlisted companies. The application, dated 26 June 2025, concerned actions and decisions made by the Keybridge board in relation to Yowie Group Ltd’s off-market takeover bid for all ordinary shares in Keybridge.

The Takeovers Panel considered the submissions and noted that many overlapped with matters previously addressed in earlier Court and Takeovers Panel proceedings. The Panel assessed Mr. Bolton’s application and determined that there was no reasonable prospect of declaring unacceptable circumstances.

Consequently, the Panel decided not to conduct proceedings. The sitting Panel consisted of Teresa Dyson, Chris Stavrianou, and James Stewart. The Takeovers Panel will release its detailed reasons for the decision on its website in due course.

This announcement was made by Allan Bulman, Chief Executive of the Takeovers Panel. Further information can be found on the Takeovers Panel website.