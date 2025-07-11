Vik Bansal Joins Soul Patts Board

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company (Soul Patts) has appointed Vik Bansal, the outgoing chief executive of Boral, to its board as a non-executive director. The appointment is effective from August 1. Soul Patts is an Australian investment house with a history dating back to 1903 and has large holdings in a diverse range of companies. The company invests in a wide array of sectors, including telecommunications, resources, building products, and financial services.

Bansal brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as a high-profile chief executive for the past decade. His previous leadership positions include roles at Cleanaway Waste Management and InfraBuild, the steel distribution and manufacturing business owned by British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. More recently, he was recruited by SGH chief executive Ryan Stokes to lead Boral, Australia’s largest ASX-listed construction materials company, in 2022.

The appointment comes shortly after Bansal was named chairman of explosives manufacturer Orica earlier this week. Soul Patts chairman Rob Millner commented on Bansal’s appointment, highlighting the value of his expertise. “His deep understanding of industrial markets, combined with his global leadership and strategic transformation experience, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and diversify our investment portfolio,” Millner said.