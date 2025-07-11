Li-S Energy Achieves Lithium Foil Production

Li-S Energy (ASX:LIS) has announced the successful production of Australia’s first lithium metal foils at its battery cell production facility in Geelong, Victoria. This milestone marks a significant step in establishing a sovereign manufacturing capability for the company. Li-S Energy delivers lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal cells with twice the energy density of conventional lithium-ion batteries. The company has a market capitalisation of $83.22 million.

The company has installed new lithium extrusion equipment, which produced the initial 100-micron thick pure lithium metal foils ahead of schedule. According to Li-S Energy, this local production capability will reduce its reliance on imported lithium foils used in manufacturing the anode for its lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal batteries. The company also expects reduced material lead times and costs, along with improvements to the quality and consistency of its battery cells.

Chief Technology Officer Steve Rowlands stated that lithium metal foils are crucial for achieving the high-energy density performance targeted in lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal batteries. CEO Lee Finniear added that by decreasing dependence on overseas supply chains, the company is enhancing cell quality, improving its cost base and supporting the resilience of Australian manufacturing. Finniear also noted that this development could lead to future export opportunities as international demand grows.

Li-S Energy will install additional equipment to roll, laminate, and coat the lithium foils as part of the Australian Government’s Industry Growth Program. This expansion will allow the company to offer a wider range of foil products for international markets and scale up its proprietary nano-material coating technologies. The new lithium metal foil production supports Li-S Energy’s broader goal of commercialising high-performance batteries for sectors, including aerospace, defence, and electric aviation.