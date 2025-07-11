Ora Banda Forecasts Gold Production Surge

Ora Banda Mining Limited has announced it anticipates a substantial increase in gold production, projecting an output of 140,000 to 155,000 ounces in the fiscal year 2026. This target represents a significant leap from the 92,400 ounces the company produced in FY25. Ora Banda Mining is an Australian gold producer and explorer with a project area located northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. The company is focused on growing production from its existing resource base.

In FY25, Ora Banda achieved a 32 per cent increase in gold production compared to the previous year, demonstrating strong operational improvements and efficient resource management. The company has been actively working to optimise its mining processes and expand its exploration activities.

Despite facing challenges during the June quarter, Ora Banda’s Managing Director, Luke Creagh, expressed confidence in the company’s prospects. According to Creagh, Ora Banda is “set up well going into FY26”, suggesting that the company is well-positioned to meet its ambitious production targets.

The forecast increase in gold production signals a positive outlook for Ora Banda, potentially strengthening its market position and enhancing shareholder value. Investors will be watching closely to see if the company can deliver on its projections amid evolving market conditions.