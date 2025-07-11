Vinyl Group Announces Leadership Changes

ASX-listed Vinyl Group has announced leadership changes, with Ken Gaunt appointed as the new chair, effective immediately. This transition follows Linda Jenkinson’s decision to step down from the chair position to dedicate more time to her role as chairman and chief executive of Vast Holdings, a US-based bank. Vinyl Group specialises in music distribution and label services, connecting artists and labels with audiences worldwide. They offer a range of services, including digital and physical distribution, marketing, and data analytics.

While stepping down as chair, Jenkinson will remain on the Vinyl Group board as a director. In addition to the change in chair, Steve Gledden and Ben Katovsky will also be stepping down from their roles as directors. These changes signal a significant restructuring of the company’s leadership.

The company has not yet announced replacements for the departing directors. The board shakeup comes as Vinyl Group continues to navigate the evolving landscape of the music industry. Gaunt’s appointment is expected to bring a fresh perspective as the company focuses on its growth strategy.

The company thanked Linda Jenkinson, Steve Gledden, and Ben Katovsky for their contributions to Vinyl Group. The board anticipates a smooth transition and remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders.