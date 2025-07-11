HITIQ Enters UK Market with PROTEQT Concussion Management System

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ), a pioneer in concussion management technology delivering smart mouthguards and software, has announced its entry into the UK consumer market with the launch of its PROTEQT co-branded concussion management system. The launch, scheduled for August 4, 2025, marks a significant step in HITIQ’s global expansion strategy. The company’s PROTEQT system enhances athlete safety across elite and community sports.

The UK market presents a substantial opportunity for HITIQ, with approximately 2.02 million participants in key collision sports like Rugby Union and Rugby League. The PROTEQT app has been adapted for the UK market to integrate directly with NHS 111 telehealth services, providing athletes with immediate access to free medical assessments and guidance for concussion symptoms. HITIQ’s revenue model includes upfront product sales and ongoing annual subscriptions, ensuring players receive new instrumented mouthguards annually and benefit from continuous technological advancements.

With production underway for 2025 and manufacturing capacity for up to 100,000 units in 2026, HITIQ is prepared to meet significant market demand. The integration with NHS 111 creates a unique value proposition, making PROTEQT the only concussion management system offering direct connection to the national healthcare system. This differentiation is expected to drive higher adoption rates among UK athletes.

To support the UK launch, HITIQ has engaged Chris Lord, European Brand Manager for Shock Doctor, as its UK Brand Liaison. Lord will facilitate joint marketing initiatives, PR coordination, and brand alignment between HITIQ and Shock Doctor. Earl Eddings, Executive Chair of HITIQ, stated that this launch demonstrates the company’s ability to adapt elite-level technology for community athletes, seamlessly integrating with established healthcare frameworks and marking the beginning of HITIQ’s international growth strategy.