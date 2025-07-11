Aeris Resources (ASX: AIS) Achieves Copper Equivalent Production Within Guidance for FY25

Aeris Resources Limited (ASX: AIS), an established Australian copper-gold producer and explorer, has released its FY25 production update. The company reported copper equivalent production of 42.1kt, falling within the provided guidance. However, copper production was below guidance at 24.9kt, while gold production reached 55.2koz, hitting the midpoint of guidance.

Cracow delivered a strong performance, producing 45.1koz of gold for the year. Tritton’s copper production reached 19.4kt, falling below guidance, though the mine achieved record milling rates exceeding 2Mtpa at the end of June. Production delays at the Murrawombie Pit impacted copper output, resulting in stockpiles of 77kt at year-end. Aeris Resources is a mid-tier base and precious metals producer, with a portfolio including operating assets, a mine on care and maintenance, a long-life development project, and an exploration portfolio.

Executive Chairman Andre Labuschagne commented that the FY25 results were pleasing, with copper equivalent production within the expected range. He highlighted Cracow’s strong gold production, which improved overall group performance amid high gold prices. At Tritton, production increased quarter-on-quarter due to the introduction of tonnes from Murrawombie Pit.

The company’s cash and receivables increased to $49.5 million, up from $33.6 million in the previous quarter. This includes approximately $10 million of restricted cash released upon drawdown of the Guarantee Facility on 30 June 2025. Further details will be provided in the quarterly report to be released later this month.