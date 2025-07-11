BMG Resources Confirms Large Gold System at Abercromby Gold Project

BMG Resources Limited (BMG: ASX), a company focused on the exploration and development of resource projects, today announced encouraging results from its Phase 1 drilling program at the 100%-owned Abercromby Gold Project in Western Australia. The drilling confirms a large gold system with significant strike extent in the southern extremities of the Abercromby gold system. The company is pleased with the growth exploration and extensional drilling results. BMG Resources is dedicated to creating shareholder value by supporting the commercialisation of the Abercromby deposit and increasing the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) through further exploration.

The Phase 1 drilling program targeted a zone within the existing Inferred category of the MRE, reaffirming the potential to define a large volume of gold mineralisation in this area. Key assay results from three completed drill holes include 46.34m @ 0.38g/t Au from 116m in hole 24ABDD003, 8m @ 1.27g/t Au from 304m in hole 24ABDD002, and 2m @ 0.7g/t Au from 216m and 1m @ 9.17g/t Au from 404m in hole 24ABDD001. These results indicate the presence of high-grade gold and thick intervals of gold-associated alteration.

Planning is underway for a Phase 2 drill program at Abercromby, incorporating both diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling. Diamond drilling will focus on testing extensions of the Capital Deposit and converting inferred resources to the indicated category. RC drilling will target the highly prospective Capital South, Archer, and Barrack Prospects, located along a 1km corridor south of the Capital Deposit, where high-grade gold has been confirmed by shallow reconnaissance aircore drilling.

BMG is also progressing with a scoping study to assess the potential for a mining operation at Abercromby, aiming to unlock the value of the maiden MRE of 518,000 oz Au. The company has received strong interest from potential financiers and partners to support this process. BMG Resources will continue to update investors on project developments as they occur.