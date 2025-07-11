TALi Digital Completes Entitlement Offer, Raising $131,388

TALi Digital Limited (ASX: TD1) has announced the completion of its one-for-six non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing eligible shareholders. TALi Digital is a digital health company delivering diagnostic and therapeutic solutions to enhance attention cognitive function. The company’s announcement was initially made to the ASX on Monday, 16 June 2025. The entitlement offer closed on Tuesday, 8 July 2025.

The offer successfully raised $131,388.38 before costs, with new shares priced at $0.001 each. TALi Digital received valid applications for 131,388,380 new shares. The total number of new shares offered under the entitlement offer was 677,525,937, which resulted in a shortfall of 546,137,557 new shares.

The entitlement offer was not underwritten. According to the announcement, the directors have reserved the right to issue any new shares not taken up by eligible shareholders within three months of the offer’s closing date. New shares issued will rank equally with existing shares. The company expects to issue new shares under the entitlement offer today.

Shareholders with questions about the entitlement offer are advised to contact the Share Registry at 1300 284 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia). The release was authorised by the Board of TALi Digital Limited.