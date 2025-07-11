Sunshine Metals (SHN) Reports Encouraging Drilling Results at Ravenswood Project

Sunshine Metals Limited (ASX:SHN), a company focused on building a district presence and commercialising shallow gold Resources at Liontown and Plateau, has announced encouraging results from its drilling programs at the Ravenswood Consolidated Project near Charters Towers, Queensland. The company completed resource infill drilling across eight holes at the Plateau Au-Ag prospect and first-pass reconnaissance drilling across three holes at the Salla Au-Cu-Zn prospect.

At Plateau, the infill drilling program, consisting of 599 metres, returned significant intercepts, including 8 metres at 3.17g/t Au and 31g/t Ag from 61 metres, including a higher-grade section of 2 metres at 6.97g/t Au and 84g/t Ag from 62 metres. These results align with previous drilling outcomes and will inform an update to the resource model. A metallurgical sample has also been collected from hole 25PLRC006 for further analysis.

The reconnaissance drilling at the Salla prospect, totaling 592 metres, intersected broad zones of elevated zinc and pyrite mineralisation. While specific grades were not highlighted, Sunshine Metals considers these intersections encouraging for future exploration. Follow-up soil sampling has been completed and will be incorporated into the geological model for assessment.

Dr Damien Keys, Managing Director of Sunshine Metals, stated that the company remains focused on fast-tracking studies and commercialisation of shallow gold at Liontown and activities at the Sybil epithermal gold system, while also advancing its pipeline of targets. Planned activities include a Liontown Au study update, fieldwork and RC drilling at Sybil Au, and Liontown Au metallurgy results and Resource upgrade in the coming months.