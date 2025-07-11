RBR Group Launches Share Purchase Plan to Raise $650,000

RBR Group Limited (ASX:RBR), a company delivering skilled labour to sites every day, has announced the launch of a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) aiming to raise up to $650,000. The SPP allows eligible shareholders to subscribe for up to $30,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in the company at an issue price of $0.001 per share, without incurring brokerage or transaction costs.

The issue price of $0.001 per share is based on the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of RBR shares traded over the five trading days leading up to the SPP announcement on 11 July 2025. The offer is open to shareholders registered as of 7:00pm (WST) on 10 July 2025, with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa. The minimum subscription is $2,000.

The SPP opens on 15 July 2025 and closes at 5:00pm (WST) on 30 July 2025. RBR Group retains the discretion to accept oversubscriptions. Any shortfall in the SPP may be placed within three months of the closing date, supported by CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd on a best endeavours basis.

The company intends to allocate the proceeds from the SPP as follows: $100,000 will go towards the Field Ready-Futuro JV, $250,000 will be used for the repayment of convertible notes, $50,000 is earmarked for offer costs, and the remaining $250,000 will be allocated to general working capital. The results of the SPP are expected to be announced before noon (Sydney time) on 4 August 2025, with the issue of new shares scheduled for 5 August 2025.