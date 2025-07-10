Yowie Group Scraps Takeover Bid for Keybridge Capital

Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW), a global brand licensing and chocolate manufacturing business specialising in consumer products that promote learning about the natural world, has announced it will not proceed with its previously announced off-market takeover bid for Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX:KBC). The company had initially announced its intention to make the bid on May 9, 2025, with a Bidder’s Statement lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) on June 13, 2025.

The decision follows the outcome of an extraordinary general meeting held on June 27, 2025. The meeting resulted in the triggering of a “no change to Yowie Board composition” condition attached to the Bid. Yowie Group stated that, after considering all aspects of the Bid and the Bidder’s Statement, proceeding with the takeover is no longer in the company’s best interests.

Yowie Group has therefore decided not to dispatch the Bidder’s Statement. The company believes doing so would be futile, as the Bid would inevitably close with a defeating condition already breached. Yowie Group aims to distribute its product in North America and ANZ, with further international expansion.

The announcement was authorised for release by directors of Yowie, Antony Catalano and Sulieman Ravell. More information about Yowie Group can be found at www.yowieworld.com.