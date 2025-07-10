Yowie Group Withdraws Takeover Bid for Keybridge Capital

Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW), a global brand licensing and chocolate manufacturing business focused on educational consumer products, has announced it will not proceed with its proposed off-market takeover bid for Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX:KBC). The initial intention to make the bid was announced on 9 May 2025, with a Bidder’s Statement lodged with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) on 13 June 2025.

The decision to withdraw the bid follows an extraordinary general meeting held on 27 June 2025. According to Yowie, the ‘no change to Yowie Board composition’ condition of the bid has now been triggered. After assessing the implications and considering the Bidder’s Statement, Yowie’s directors have determined that moving forward with the bid is not in the company’s best interests.

Therefore, Yowie Group will not be dispatching the Bidder’s Statement. The company believes that doing so would be futile, as the bid would inevitably close with a defeating condition already breached. The announcement was authorised for release by Yowie directors Antony Catalano and Sulieman Ravell.

Yowie Group Ltd specialises in developing consumer products that promote learning and engagement with the natural world through the adventures of six Yowie characters. The company’s vision is to expand the distribution of Yowie products in North America and ANZ, with further international growth planned.