Bastion Minerals Successfully Places Entitlement Offer Shortfall

Bastion Minerals Limited (ASX: BMO) has announced the successful placement of the shortfall from its fully underwritten Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer. Bastion Minerals is focused on discovering and developing high-value mineral deposits. The Offer, which was announced on 18 June 2025 and closed on 4 July 2025, left a shortfall of 263,530,199 shares, amounting to $263,530, to be placed through the Underwriters.

The company announced today that the entire shortfall has been successfully placed. According to the announcement, demand exceeded the available shares. The shares will be allotted today, 10 July 2025.

Gavin Rutherford, Bastion’s Non-Executive Chairman, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “The completion of the offer so soon after the closing date and in a surplus application circumstance is most gratifying.” He thanked and congratulated those who participated and supported the company. Rutherford added that the strong shareholder support validates and underpins the strategy announced on 20 May, empowering the company’s new management team to focus on evaluating existing projects, exploration planning, and other opportunities.

The announcement was approved by the Board of Directors. For further information, shareholders are directed to contact Non-Executive Chairman Gavin Rutherford directly.