Renascor Secures Accommodation Site for Siviour Graphite Project

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX: RNU) has secured an option over a proposed site for an accommodation facility near its Siviour graphite deposit in South Australia. Renascor is developing a vertically integrated Battery Anode Material (BAM) project in South Australia. The BAM project comprises the Siviour Graphite Deposit and a Battery Anode Material Production Facility.

The Option Agreement, announced on Thursday, completes the final tenure requirement for Renascor’s vertically integrated Battery Anode Material (BAM) project. The agreement follows the acquisition of the Siviour mine site land and the recent conditional approval of the full-scale commercial Purified Spherical Graphite (PSG) facility in Bolivar. The accommodation facility will support both the construction and operational phases of the upstream project. It will initially house personnel during the development of the Siviour graphite mine and later serve as a permanent facility for operational staff.

The land for the accommodation facility is located in the Cleve Region of South Australia, approximately 30km from the Siviour graphite deposit. The site was selected for its proximity to the mine site, existing infrastructure, and available services. Renascor has secured an option exercisable within the next three years to purchase the site.

Renascor is advancing design in preparation for early procurement activities for modular accommodation units and supporting infrastructure required for the timely delivery of the facility. The company is also undertaking stakeholder engagement and preliminary site investigations to enable the submission of a development application this quarter for construction of the accommodation facility. Managing Director David Christensen stated the option marks a significant milestone, finalising the land position for the upstream mining operation.