Archer Materials (ASX: AXE) has successfully demonstrated highly-sensitive magnetic field measurements at cryogenic temperatures using its tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sensor technology. Archer Materials is a semiconductor company focused on developing and commercialising advanced materials technologies, including its 12CQ quantum computing chip. The company aims to replace traditional sensing technology with its high-bandwidth, low-power consumption carbon-based quantum bit (qubit) semiconductor chip.

The TMR sensors are being developed to function at cryogenic temperatures, making them suitable for various quantum computing technologies, including superconducting, spin-based, and hybrid systems. Fabricated by Archer’s foundry partner, the sensors were integrated into a cryo-compatible test system to leverage the company’s expertise in quantum technology, cryogenics, and semiconductor device integration. The sensors have the potential to be platform-agnostic and could extend beyond Archer’s quantum platform.

Chief executive officer Simon Ruffell said the demonstration has strengthened quantum readout capabilities and noise characterisation of the sensors in low-temperature environments. This confirms the technology’s capacity to operate in the extreme conditions required for quantum applications. Mr. Ruffell stated that the operation of TMR sensors at cryogenic temperatures holds significant implications for next-generation quantum computing and sensing technologies.

Archer is exploring strategic partnerships and customer engagements to tap into emerging markets in quantum instrumentation, cryogenic hardware systems, research and development tools for low-temperature physics, and custom sensor modules for space and defence applications. The company’s TMR sensors could potentially outperform existing sensing solutions, which are prone to decoherence from ambient magnetic field fluctuations, degrading qubit fidelity and limiting device performance.