Netwealth has announced a substantial increase in its total funds under management (FUM) for the financial year 2025. The company reported that FUM grew by $24.8 billion, representing a 28 per cent increase. As of June 30, total funds under management reached $112.8 billion. Netwealth is a financial services company that provides investment management and administrative services to financial intermediaries and high-net-worth clients. It offers a platform for managing investment portfolios and superannuation funds.

The company’s management team expressed confidence in the outlook for net flows in FY26 and beyond. This optimism is underpinned by several positive factors, including a diverse range of client groups and customer tiers contributing to the company’s growth.

Netwealth highlighted the strong levels of FUM inflows and new account openings observed in the fourth quarter as a key driver of their positive outlook. The company also noted robust transition pipelines and continued success in attracting new financial advisers and their clients to the platform. This growth reflects the firm’s competitive positioning and ability to capture market share.

These factors have collectively contributed to Netwealth’s strong performance and provide a solid foundation for continued growth in the coming financial year. The company remains focused on delivering value to its clients and expanding its market presence.